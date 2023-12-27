How to Watch the Thunder vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two of the league's best scorers square off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.0 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) host Jalen Brunson (13th, 26.1) and the New York Knicks (17-12) on December 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Oklahoma City has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.
- The Thunder score 121.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder score 124.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.0 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is allowing 116.1 points per game this season at home, which is 6.3 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (109.8).
- In home games, the Thunder are sinking 0.1 fewer threes per game (12.8) than on the road (12.9). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (41.6%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Illness
