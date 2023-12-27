Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Thunder vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 238.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 234.4, 4.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 17 times and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info

Thunder vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 12 42.9% 121 236.1 113.4 225.8 231.5 Knicks 8 27.6% 115.1 236.1 112.4 225.8 224.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed worse at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and nine times in 12 road games.

The Thunder record 121 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks give up.

Oklahoma City is 17-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Thunder and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 20-8 10-3 17-11 Knicks 16-13 4-6 16-13

Thunder vs. Knicks Point Insights

Thunder Knicks 121 Points Scored (PG) 115.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 17-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 17-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 13-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-9 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-8

