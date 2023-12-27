The New York Knicks (13-10), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren puts up 17.0 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Josh Giddey puts up 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Jalen Williams puts up 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle provides 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are receiving 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.

The Knicks are receiving 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

The Knicks are getting 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Thunder Knicks 120.4 Points Avg. 113.1 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.0 49.2% Field Goal % 45.6% 39.1% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.