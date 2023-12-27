Thunder vs. Knicks December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (13-10), on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG.
Thunder vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, MSG
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 17.0 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- Josh Giddey puts up 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Williams puts up 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 boards.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle provides 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.
- The Knicks are receiving 24.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- The Knicks are getting 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from RJ Barrett this season.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Thunder vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Knicks
|120.4
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.0
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.6%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
