A pair of the NBA's best scorers match up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) host Jalen Brunson (13th, 26.1 PPG) and the New York Knicks (17-12) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites.

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Knicks 113

Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 3.5)

Thunder (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.8)

Thunder (-5.8) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Thunder have been more successful against the spread than the Knicks this year, sporting an ATS record of 20-8-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Knicks.

Oklahoma City (10-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (76.9%) than New York (4-6) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (40%).

New York and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55.2% of the time this season (16 out of 29). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (17 out of 28).

The Thunder have a .765 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-4) this season while the Knicks have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have been lifted by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 121 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points allowed (113.4 per contest).

Oklahoma City has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA in rebounds per game (41) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (45.9).

The Thunder are delivering 26.1 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Oklahoma City, who is averaging 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth-best in NBA) and forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest (best).

The Thunder rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6%. They rank 14th in the league by sinking 12.8 threes per contest.

