The Texas Bowl will feature the Oklahoma State Cowboys heading into a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Offensively, Oklahoma State ranks 54th in the FBS with 29.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 93rd in points allowed (441.5 points allowed per contest). Texas A&M's offense has been thriving, accumulating 34.2 points per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 34th by allowing 21.3 points per game.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Oklahoma State 403.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (28th) 295 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (130th) 141.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 262.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (36th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (83rd) 11 (122nd) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (29th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has recored 1,452 passing yards, or 121 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.1% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

Amari Daniels has run for 514 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Le'Veon Moss has collected 484 yards (on 96 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 795 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 catches on 80 targets with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has collected 514 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Jahdae Walker's 27 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 453 yards (37.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 3,058 yards (235.2 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 258 times for 1,613 yards (124.1 per game), scoring 20 times. He's also caught 37 passes for 326 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 50 times for 197 yards (15.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has hauled in 83 catches for 830 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Rashod Owens has caught 53 passes for 731 yards (56.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Leon Johnson III's 29 grabs have yielded 453 yards and one touchdown.

