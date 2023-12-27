Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) will host the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, December 27. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1417.5 1161.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.5 40.0 Fantasy Rank 5 21

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Julius Randle Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. They put up 121 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 113.4 per outing (13th in the league).

Oklahoma City falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is recording 41 rebounds per game (28th in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.9 per contest.

The Thunder hit 12.8 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents (14).

Oklahoma City has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA action), 3.9 fewer than the 15.8 it forces on average (first in the league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks put up 115.1 points per game (14th in league) while giving up 112.4 per outing (ninth in NBA). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game.

New York is sixth in the league at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 41.4 its opponents average.

The Knicks knock down 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 37.6% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

New York has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.1 (16th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 9.6 3.0 Usage Percentage 33.1% 28.6% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 55.6% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 14.7% Assist Pct 31.5% 21.9%

