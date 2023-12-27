The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, match up versus the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 129-106 win against the Timberwolves, Williams tallied 21 points and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.6 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.7 PRA -- 25.4 25.5 PR -- 21.6 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.0 per contest.

He's attempted 3.0 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 103.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

Conceding 41.4 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 14th in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

The Knicks give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Williams vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 26 13 4 0 0 0 1 11/13/2022 20 8 0 0 0 0 0

