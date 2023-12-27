Collin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Collin County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Paul II High School - Plano at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM AZT on December 27
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.