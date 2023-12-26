Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Paycom Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +168)

The 30.8 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 2.7 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (33.5).

He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 17.5-point over/under for Chet Holmgren on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average (17.2).

His rebounding average -- 8.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Tuesday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -132)

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 more than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 3.5).

Williams averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 22.5-point prop total for Towns on Tuesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.2.

He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.

Towns averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Towns averages 2.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -114)

Anthony Edwards' 25.2 points per game average is 3.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.