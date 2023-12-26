How to Watch the Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) on December 26, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Timberwolves Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 14.1 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.6).
- Oklahoma City has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 106.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have played better at home this season, putting up 123.7 points per game, compared to 117.0 per game in road games.
- Oklahoma City gives up 116.7 points per game in home games, compared to 109.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Thunder have performed worse at home this year, sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 12.9 per game and a 41.6% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Giddey
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Williams
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.