The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) will look to Anthony Edwards (25.2 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to take down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in the league).

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 106.6 per outing (first in league).

These teams score 234.2 points per game combined, 8.7 more than this game's point total.

These two teams together give up 220.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 19-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered 16 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Thunder and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1400 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

