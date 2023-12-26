The bookmakers think the First Responder Bowl between the Texas State Bobcats and Rice Owls will be a relatively close one, with the Bobcats favored by 4.5 points. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Rice is 7-3-1 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Owls have an ATS record of 4-1.

