Tuesday's NBA slate includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) hitting the road to square off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at Paycom Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 1359.8 1034.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.3 38.3 Fantasy Rank 5 26

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns gear on Fanatics!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder average 120.7 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 113.6 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The 41.4 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 26th in the league, and are five fewer than the 46.4 its opponents collect per contest.

The Thunder knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc (third-best in the NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14 per game while shooting 36.1%.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.9 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 15.6.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The 45 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank seventh in the NBA, 3.8 more than the 41.2 its opponents record.

The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.

Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 9.3 6.1 Usage Percentage 33.0% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 63.1% 62.9% Total Rebound Pct 9.0% 15.9% Assist Pct 31.0% 14.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.