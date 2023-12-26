Tuesday's NBA slate includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) hitting the road to square off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at Paycom Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOK and BSN
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Arena: Paycom Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Karl-Anthony Towns
Total Fantasy Pts 1359.8 1034.7
Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.3 38.3
Fantasy Rank 5 26

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Towns gear on Fanatics!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.
  • The Thunder average 120.7 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 113.6 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.
  • The 41.4 rebounds per game Oklahoma City averages rank 26th in the league, and are five fewer than the 46.4 its opponents collect per contest.
  • The Thunder knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc (third-best in the NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14 per game while shooting 36.1%.
  • Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.9 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 15.6.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
  • The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.
  • The 45 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank seventh in the NBA, 3.8 more than the 41.2 its opponents record.
  • The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.
  • Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Karl-Anthony Towns
Plus/Minus Per Game 9.3 6.1
Usage Percentage 33.0% 26.8%
True Shooting Pct 63.1% 62.9%
Total Rebound Pct 9.0% 15.9%
Assist Pct 31.0% 14.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.