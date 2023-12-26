The Texas State Bobcats are 6.5-point favorites as they head into a showdown with the Rice Owls in the First Responder Bowl on December 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. This matchup has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Rice vs. Texas State game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Rice vs. Texas State statistical matchup

Texas State Rice 463.5 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.8 (74th) 414.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (56th) 190.9 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.6 (113th) 272.6 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.2 (38th) 21 (112th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (114th)

Texas State leaders

In 12 games, Luke McCaffrey has 68 receptions for 963 yards (80.3 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 12 games, JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (203.6 per game), with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.1%.

Dean Connors has rushed for 707 yards (58.9 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Connors also has 42 catches for 395 yards and three TDs.

Rice leaders

In 12 games for the Bobcats, TJ Finley has led the offense with 3,188 yards (265.7 yards per game) while posting 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 68.6% completion percentage.

Finley has made a difference with his legs, rushing for 92 yards and five TDs in 12 games.

As part of the Bobcats' running game, Ismail Mahdi has scampered for 1,209 yards and 10 touchdowns on 6.1 YPC.

The Bobcats' passing game has been helped by the receiving skills of Mahdi, who has grabbed 18 balls (on 26 targets) for 177 yards and one touchdown.

As part of the Bobcats' offense, Joey Hobert has reeled in 71 balls on 93 targets for 847 yards and eight touchdowns.

