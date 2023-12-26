Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 129-120 loss against the Lakers, Holmgren tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Holmgren's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.2 16.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 8.0 Assists -- 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 27.6 26 PR -- 25.2 24 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Holmgren has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 13.3% and 14.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holmgren's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 28th in possessions per game with 104.

The Timberwolves allow 106.6 points per game, best in the NBA.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 24.1 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves allow 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 34 16 8 6 3 1 1

