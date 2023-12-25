Two streaking teams hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Warriors are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Nuggets, winners of four straight.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Warriors 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 6.5)

Warriors (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.3)

Nuggets (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Nuggets' .452 ATS win percentage (14-17-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver's games have gone over the total 41.9% of the time this season (13 out of 31), less often than Golden State's games have (17 out of 29).

The Nuggets have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-8) this season while the Warriors have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are averaging 115.0 points per game this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on defense, giving up just 110.0 points per game (fourth-best).

Denver is 10th in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.5 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are making 11.7 treys per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 37.5% shooting percentage (11th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors are ninth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (115.8).

On the boards, Golden State is best in the NBA in rebounds (47.7 per game). It is 13th in rebounds allowed (43.2 per game).

This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Golden State is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (12.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.