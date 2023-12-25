Julius Randle and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Madison Square Garden on Monday (opening tip at 12:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (31.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Damian Lillard is putting up 26 points per game, 0.5 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Lillard has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 12.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Monday's prop bet for Randle is 24.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Jalen Brunson has averaged 25.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Brunson's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

