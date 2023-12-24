TCU vs. Hawaii December 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
TCU vs. Hawaii Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 24
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthue Cotton: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|148th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|88.5
|8th
|77th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|156th
|249th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|39.1
|81st
|313th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|57th
|102nd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.1
|301st
|157th
|13.9
|Assists
|20.3
|5th
|90th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.2
|216th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.