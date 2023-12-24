The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller: 17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Micah Peavy: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JaKobe Coles: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii Players to Watch

  • Noel Coleman: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Matthue Cotton: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank
148th 76.3 Points Scored 88.5 8th
77th 66.5 Points Allowed 70.1 156th
249th 35.1 Rebounds 39.1 81st
313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 57th
102nd 8.4 3pt Made 6.1 301st
157th 13.9 Assists 20.3 5th
90th 10.7 Turnovers 12.2 216th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.