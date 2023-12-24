Find out how every SWAC team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wiley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Ecclesia

Ecclesia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 17-14

4-8 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 100-76 vs Gonzaga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Peacock

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 82-62 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 14-14

1-9 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 87-65 vs Samford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston

Biblical Studies-Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

5. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 15-12

2-8 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 69-56 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

5-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th

80th Last Game: L 82-56 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-12 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 79-75 vs George Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: HBCUGo

8. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-6 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: L 55-54 vs Chicago State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Grambling

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-10 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 96-57 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston

Biblical Studies-Houston Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10. UAPB

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

5-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 125-75 vs Ecclesia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-28

1-11 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 83-67 vs South Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

12. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-12 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 107-48 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game