A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, victors in four in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
  • The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • When Nevada scores more than 71 points, it is 11-0.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.8% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).
  • When Georgia Tech allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada put up 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 67.5.
  • Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets allowed 69 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.8.
  • At home, Georgia Tech drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

