Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.1 per game.

Prescott, who has totaled 3,639 passing yards (259.9 per game) this year, has connected on 68.8% of his throws, with 28 TDs and seven picks. On 48 carries, Prescott has rushed for 212 yards, totaling two TDs and averaging 15.1 rushing yards per game.

Prescott vs. the Dolphins

Prescott vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

11 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Dolphins have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 203.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 278.5 (-115)

278.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Prescott Passing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in nine of 14 opportunities.

The Cowboys pass on 56.2% of their plays and run on 43.8%. They are second in NFL play in points scored.

Prescott is No. 5 in the NFL averaging 7.5 yards per attempt (3,639 total yards passing).

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in 12 of 14 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has scored 30 of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (73.2%).

Prescott accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 85 of his total 484 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in seven of his 14 opportunities this season (50.0%).

Prescott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (13.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-34 / 134 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 25-for-38 / 189 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

