The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 9.8 more points per game (30.8) than the Dolphins allow (21).

The Cowboys average 368.1 yards per game, 74.7 more yards than the 293.4 the Dolphins give up.

Dallas rushes for 116.5 yards per game, 26.1 more than the 90.4 Miami allows per outing.

The Cowboys have 12 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 22 takeaways.

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys score 21.7 points per game on the road (9.1 less than their overall average), and concede 22.3 in away games (3.4 more than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 304.6 yards per game in away games (63.5 less than their overall average), and concede 299.1 away from home (4.8 more than overall).

In road games, Dallas accumulates 200.4 passing yards per game and concedes 150.9. That's less than it gains (251.6) and allows (176.9) overall.

On the road, the Cowboys rack up 104.1 rushing yards per game and concede 148.3. That's less than they gain overall (116.5), and more than they allow (117.4).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage on the road (43.3%) is lower than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (42.7%) is higher than overall (38.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/30/2023 Seattle W 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia W 33-13 NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo L 31-10 FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX 12/30/2023 Detroit - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 at Washington - -

