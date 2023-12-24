CeeDee Lamb will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys play the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Lamb has a team-leading 1,306 receiving yards on 103 grabs (on 141 targets) with eight TDs this year, averaging 93.3 yards per game.

Lamb vs. the Dolphins

Lamb vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 203.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense ranks seventh in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 89.5 (-115)

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 14 games this season.

Lamb has received 28.0% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (141 targets).

He has been targeted 141 times, averaging 9.3 yards per target (21st in NFL).

In seven of 14 games this season, Lamb has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 24.4% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Lamb (23 red zone targets) has been targeted 26.7% of the time in the red zone (86 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 17 TAR / 12 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

