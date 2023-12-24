Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Cooks' stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Cooks has been targeted 63 times, with season stats of 544 yards on 41 receptions (13.3 per catch) and five TDs. He also has three carries for 23 yards.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|63
|41
|544
|122
|5
|13.3
Cooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|2
|10
|0
