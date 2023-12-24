See how every Big 12 team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Big 12 Power Rankings

1. Texas

  • Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: W 104-51 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jackson State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
  • TV Channel: LHN

2. Kansas State

  • Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
  • Last Game: W 84-52 vs Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Baylor

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: W 73-50 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. TCU

  • Current Record: 13-0 | Projected Record: 25-5
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
  • Last Game: W 87-34 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

  • Opponent: BYU
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. West Virginia

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
  • Last Game: W 103-52 vs Niagara

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kansas
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Kansas

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 40th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 69-52 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Opponent: West Virginia
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Iowa State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: W 87-70 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Texas Tech

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
  • Last Game: L 77-65 vs Oregon State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Houston
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Oklahoma State

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: L 70-63 vs Oregon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Iowa State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. UCF

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
  • Last Game: W 67-41 vs Morgan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Houston

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: W 71-63 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 79th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
  • Last Game: L 79-70 vs Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCF
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

13. Cincinnati

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
  • Last Game: W 71-51 vs Siena

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. BYU

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
  • Last Game: W 72-59 vs Nevada

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ TCU
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

