When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UTEP be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 251

UTEP's best wins

UTEP picked up its best win of the season on November 13, when it defeated the UCSB Gauchos, who rank No. 121 in the RPI rankings, 89-76. Tae Hardy, as the leading scorer in the victory over UCSB, amassed 16 points, while Zid Powell was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

78-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 188/RPI) on December 21

67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on December 20

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 17

75-72 over Cal (No. 240/RPI) on November 21

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

UTEP faces the 164th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Miners' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

UTEP's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: UTEP Miners vs. Seattle U Redhawks

UTEP Miners vs. Seattle U Redhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

