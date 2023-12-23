The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.7% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 143rd.
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 59.8 the Mean Green allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.8 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Arlington scores 79.7 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
  • At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than they are away (84.0).
  • UT Arlington knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (28.6%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 UNT Dallas W 74-37 College Park Center
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym

