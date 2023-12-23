Chet Holmgren and Anthony Davis are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) face off at Paycom Center on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Thunder beat the Clippers 134-115. With 31 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 8 4 4 2 1 Chet Holmgren 23 6 7 0 0 2 Luguentz Dort 21 3 4 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.7 points, 5.8 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Holmgren averages 17.2 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Josh Giddey puts up 11.8 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.8 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 11.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2 5.2 6.4 3.5 0.7 0.6 Chet Holmgren 15.7 7.8 2.6 0.7 3.4 1.2 Jalen Williams 16.2 3.9 4.1 1.1 0.5 0.9 Josh Giddey 11.2 6.5 3.7 0.9 0.2 1.4 Luguentz Dort 10.7 3.6 1.6 0.5 0.6 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.