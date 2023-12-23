Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Lakers on December 23, 2023
Player props are available for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Davis, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|7.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +168)
- The 33.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 2.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.0 made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: +106)
- The 17.2 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday (17.5).
- He collects 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Holmgren's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.
- His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Saturday.
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|0.5 (Over: -244)
- Jalen Williams' 17.0 points per game are 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 4.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Williams has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Williams averages 1.0 made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|13.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Saturday's over/under for Davis is 28.5 points, 3.9 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 13.5).
- Davis averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -175)
- The 25.0 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (25.5).
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).
- James has averaged 7.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
- James has connected on 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
