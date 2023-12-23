The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points 11 times.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's outings this year is 233.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have put together a 19-7-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma City has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 12 (80%) of those contests.

Oklahoma City has a record of 11-1, a 91.7% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 11 42.3% 120.7 234.2 113 227 231.3 Lakers 9 31% 113.5 234.2 114 227 229

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Thunder's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (9-3-0) than it has in home games (10-4-0).

The 120.7 points per game the Thunder average are 6.7 more points than the Lakers give up (114).

Oklahoma City has a 16-3 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall when scoring more than 114 points.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Thunder and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 19-7 10-2 15-11 Lakers 12-17 2-3 14-15

Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights

Thunder Lakers 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 16-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 16-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113 Points Allowed (PG) 114 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-9 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.