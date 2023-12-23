The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per game.

Josh Giddey averages 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Jalen Williams posts 17.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis delivers 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

Thunder vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Thunder Lakers 119.7 Points Avg. 113.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112 49% Field Goal % 48.4% 38.7% Three Point % 34.3%

