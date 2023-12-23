Thunder vs. Lakers December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, SportsNet LA
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 51.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per game.
- Josh Giddey averages 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- Jalen Williams posts 17.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Luguentz Dort posts 10.3 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis delivers 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
Thunder vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Lakers
|119.7
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112
|49%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
