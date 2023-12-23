The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Paycom Center as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Lakers 111

Thunder vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 4.5)

Thunder (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-9.3)

Thunder (-9.3) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Lakers (12-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 73.1% of the time, 31.7% less often than the Thunder (19-7-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (9-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Los Angeles (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.3% of the time this season (14 out of 29). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (15 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 12-3, while the Lakers are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder sport a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 120.7 points per game. Defensively, they rank 13th with 113.0 points allowed per contest.

Oklahoma City, who ranks 25th in the league with 41.4 rebounds per game, is allowing 46.5 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Thunder are delivering 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City has been shining when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.0) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.9).

The Thunder rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6%. They rank 14th in the league by draining 12.6 threes per contest.

