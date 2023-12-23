2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
For bracketology analysis around Texas State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Texas State ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|189
Texas State's best wins
Texas State captured its best win of the season on November 11 by registering a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ja'Niah Henson, as the leading scorer in the win over Bowling Green, posted 18 points, while Timia Jefferson was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on November 30
- 63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 261/RPI) on December 20
- 67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 269/RPI) on December 18
- 84-76 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 19
- 66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on November 17
Texas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Based on the RPI, Texas State has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Bobcats have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas State has been handed the 307th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Bobcats have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Texas State has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas State's next game
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
