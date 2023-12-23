What are Texas' chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 0-0 5 9 35

Texas' best wins

Against the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3, Texas notched its signature win of the season, an 80-68 home victory. Rori Harmon posted a team-best 27 points with five rebounds and 13 assists in the game against UConn.

Next best wins

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 33/RPI) on December 27

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 38/RPI) on December 13

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 50/RPI) on November 29

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 101/RPI) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on November 12

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Texas has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

The Longhorns have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two).

Texas has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Texas is playing the 108th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Longhorns' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records north of .500.

Of Texas' 18 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: FOX

