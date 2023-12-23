2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Texas A&M-Commerce's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|166
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
Texas A&M-Commerce's signature victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to the RPI. Texas A&M-Commerce secured the 57-54 road win on November 17. The leading point-getter against Saint Joseph's (PA) was Tommie Lewis, who tallied 15 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 182/RPI) on December 11
- 97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 307/RPI) on November 20
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Lions have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce has the 38th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Of the Lions' 19 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.
- Commerce has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
