2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-CC's complete tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|315
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
Texas A&M-CC notched its signature win of the season on November 29, when it beat the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 204 in the RPI rankings, 67-63. Dian Wright-Forde put up a team-high 17 points with two rebounds and two assists in the game against UTEP.
Next best wins
- 86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 15
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on December 9
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- The Islanders have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-CC faces the 247th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Islanders' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have four contests against teams above .500.
- Corpus Christi has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Schreiner Mountaineers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
