What are Texas A&M's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
8-4 0-0 27 27 25

Texas A&M's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 10, Texas A&M beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 66 in the RPI) by a score of 73-66. That signature victory over Ohio State featured a team-best 18 points from Solomon Washington. Wade Taylor IV, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

  • 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 136/RPI) on November 26
  • 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 148/RPI) on November 6
  • 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 149/RPI) on November 14
  • 74-66 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 223/RPI) on November 17
  • 89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 6

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas A&M is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Schedule insights

  • Based on our predictions, Texas A&M has to overcome the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
  • Looking at the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
  • A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

