2024 NCAA Bracketology: TCU March Madness Odds | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will TCU be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How TCU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|36
|32
|182
TCU's best wins
TCU's signature win of the season came against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to the RPI. TCU claimed the 79-59 neutral-site win on December 16. Against Arizona State, Jameer Nelson Jr. led the team by amassing 13 points to go along with one rebound and two assists.
Next best wins
- 108-75 at home over Southern (No. 117/RPI) on November 6
- 65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 24
- 111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 187/RPI) on December 21
- 84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on December 2
- 86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on November 17
TCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, TCU has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Horned Frogs are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, TCU gets the 306th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Horned Frogs have 18 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- TCU's upcoming schedule includes seven games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
TCU's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
