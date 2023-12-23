Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 30 points in 31 games.

Pavelski has 13 goals and 17 assists, equaling 30 points (one per game).

Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists in 30 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (8-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .903% save percentage (36th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is an important part of the offense for Nashville, with 38 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Nashville's Josi has posted 27 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.

This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 244 saves with a .900% save percentage (41st in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 25th 29.6 Shots 30 22nd 17th 31 Shots Allowed 31 17th 13th 22.58% Power Play % 20% 18th 2nd 87.13% Penalty Kill % 76.85% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.