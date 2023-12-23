Stars vs. Predators December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSW,BSSO,NHL Network
Stars Players to Watch
- Jason Robertson has been vital to Dallas this season, collecting 30 points in 31 games.
- Pavelski has 13 goals and 17 assists, equaling 30 points (one per game).
- Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists in 30 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (8-1-2) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .903% save percentage (36th in league).
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg is an important part of the offense for Nashville, with 38 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.
- Nashville's Josi has posted 27 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 20 assists.
- This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Dallas.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 244 saves with a .900% save percentage (41st in the league).
Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|16th
|16th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.06
|12th
|25th
|29.6
|Shots
|30
|22nd
|17th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|31
|17th
|13th
|22.58%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|2nd
|87.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.85%
|25th
