Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Lakers - December 23
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|33.5
|30.7
|31.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.8
|5.2
|Assists
|7.5
|6.3
|6.4
|PRA
|--
|42.8
|42.8
|PR
|--
|36.5
|36.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.0
|0.6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers
- Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.8 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.
- The Lakers give up 114 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 44.8 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.8 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/30/2023
|35
|33
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
