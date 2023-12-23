Will Sam Houston be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Sam Houston's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Sam Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 179

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston's best wins

Sam Houston, in its best win of the season, beat the UL Monroe Warhawks 63-62 on December 12. With 25 points, Lamar Wilkerson was the leading scorer against UL Monroe. Second on the team was Damon Nicholas Jr., with 15 points.

Next best wins

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 288/RPI) on November 20

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 304/RPI) on December 3

86-68 over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 22

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 339/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bearkats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

The Bearkats have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Sam Houston has the 267th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Bearkats' 18 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as SHSU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Sam Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.