For bracketology insights around Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Rice's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 141

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice's best wins

On December 2, Rice claimed its signature win of the season, an 84-56 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against Texas A&M-CC was Dominique Ennis, who put up 13 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 172/RPI) on November 6

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on November 19

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 224/RPI) on December 16

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on November 9

74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 278/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Rice has the 119th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

Rice has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Rice Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers

Rice Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Rice games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.