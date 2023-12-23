If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 189

Rice's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Rice took down the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 30. The final score was 98-78. Travis Evee was the leading scorer in the signature win over UT Martin, recording 29 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 281/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 325/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Rice has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Owls have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Rice is playing the 119th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Owls have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Rice's 18 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU

