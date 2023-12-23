The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) hope to halt a four-game road losing skid at the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-7.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-7.5) 131.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

North Texas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Mean Green games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

UT Arlington has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of seven Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total.

