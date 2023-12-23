What are North Texas' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 271

North Texas' best wins

Against the UT Arlington Mavericks on December 23, North Texas registered its signature win of the season, which was a 78-52 home victory. Against UT Arlington, Aaron Scott led the team by amassing 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 7

65-39 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 272/RPI) on December 2

75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on November 11

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Mean Green have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

North Texas has been given the 126th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Mean Green's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. LSU-Shreveport Pilots

North Texas Mean Green vs. LSU-Shreveport Pilots Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

