The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.

The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).

When Memphis totals more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.

The Commodores average just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers give up (72.5).

Vanderbilt is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is scoring 85.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 78.3 points per contest.

The Tigers allow 70.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.5 on the road.

In home games, Memphis is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (8.8) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

At home, the Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena 12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum 12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule