Will Lamar be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Lamar's complete tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 237

Lamar's best wins

Against the UL Monroe Warhawks on December 14, Lamar secured its best win of the season, which was a 97-73 home victory. With 19 points, BB Knight was the leading scorer against UL Monroe. Second on the team was Chris Pryor, with 15 points.

Next best wins

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 26

83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 305/RPI) on November 24

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 343/RPI) on November 14

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Lamar is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Lamar gets the eighth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cardinals have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Paul Quinn Tigers

Lamar Cardinals vs. Paul Quinn Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

