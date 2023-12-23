The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 134-115 win versus the Clippers, Williams totaled 13 points, seven assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.1 PRA -- 24.8 24.2 PR -- 21 20.1



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Lakers

Williams has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 12.8% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' Thunder average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers have given up 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

Conceding 26.8 assists per game, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Williams vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 29 21 5 7 1 1 0

