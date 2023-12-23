Can we count on Incarnate Word to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Incarnate Word ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 216

Incarnate Word's best wins

Incarnate Word, in its signature win of the season, beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 57-44 on November 27. Destiny Terrell was the leading scorer in the signature win over Prairie View A&M, posting 16 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 323/RPI) on November 19

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 326/RPI) on December 10

Incarnate Word's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Incarnate Word has been given the 198th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Cardinals' upcoming schedule includes 18 games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records north of .500.

UIW's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Incarnate Word's next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

