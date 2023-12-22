The Texas Longhorns (8-2) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup in this article.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Islanders have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Texas has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

